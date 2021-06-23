Southampton [UK], June 23 (ANI): Two fans were removed from the ground after they were found directing racist comments towards New Zealand cricketers. The incident happened during the fifth day's action in the World Test Championship final at the Ageas Bowl.

Taking to Twitter, Claire Furlong, ICC GM -- Marketing and Communications, confirmed the same and wrote: "Just to let you know, two individuals have been identified and removed from the venue for their conduct. Thanks for taking the time to contact @ajarrodkimber and I, we really don't stand for that sort of behaviour in cricket."

This after a fan had brought the matter to her notice having heard the same during live coverage. Taking to Twitter, Dominic da Souza had written: "@ClaireFurlong14 @ICCMediaComms hey folks, is there anyone at the ground taking note of crowd behaviour? There is a patron yelling abuse at the NZ team. There's been some pretty inappropriate stuff throughout the day, including reports of racist abuse directed at LRPL Taylor."

In the match, India skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were at the crease when stumps were called and will look to start well on Wednesday as the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final moved to the reserve day to decide the winner of the summit clash.

India finished the fifth day at 64/2 with Tim Southee claiming the wickets of the Indian openers in the third and final session. India have taken a lead of 32 with Kohli and Pujara unbeaten on 8 and 12 respectively.

Earlier, quality bowling from Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma saw New Zealand being dismissed for 249 in their first innings. While Shami was brilliant with his line and length, he was ably supported by Ishant and R Ashwin in the second session on Tuesday. (ANI)

