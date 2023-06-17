Lagos, Jun 17 (PTI) Indian paddler Harmeet Desai continued his giant-killing spree at the WTT Contender by entering the semifinals, beating China's world No. 26 Peng Xiang 3-1, here on Saturday.

Desai won 11-7, 5-11, 11-7, 11-1 after having stunned top seeded Korean Jang Woojin in the pre-quarterfinals on Friday.

The No. 134 ranked Indian proved that his win over the Korean was no fluke when he took on the 20-year-old Chinese and a distinct favourite to win the tie against the Indian.

The 29-year-old Indian had the measure of the youngster and won the first game easily. Known for his attacking prowess, the Chinese fought back well in the second in which the Indian paddler made several unforced errors.

But soon, Harmeet hit the groove to go 2-1 up.

In the fourth game, the Indian gave a few lessons in service and attack to the young Chinese and made him look like a mere spectator to emerge on top.

"It was another fantastic win for me after I won the quarterfinals. My form is good, and I hope to continue the way in the semifinals against German Dimitrij Ovtcharov, world No. 14," said Harmeet.

"It will be a tough match, but I will try my best," he added.

Earlier, Manav Thakkar, Archana Kamath and Reeth Rishya also put up a good show before bowing out.

