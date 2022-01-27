Missouri [US], January 27 (ANI): At the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble slated to go ahead on Sunday, all eyes would be on the singles match for the WWE Championship between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

In the match, Lashley would be accompanied by his side-kick MVP while Lesnar would come out to the ring alongside advocate Paul Heyman.

Also Read | PSL 2022 Opening Ceremony on SonyLiv: Date, Time, Live Telecast of Pakistan Super League 2022 on Sony Six.

This is the first time that Lashley and Lesnar would meet in the ring and it is expected to be a heavyweight clash featuring two alpha-males of the sports entertainment industry.

Going by the tradition, the event will feature the annual men's and women's Royal Rumble match, with both matches having special guest entrants.

Also Read | BCCI Selection Committee Not in a Rush to Include Hardik Pandya, Will Continue to Groom Venkatesh Iyer for T20Is: Reports.

Actor and stuntman Johnny Knoxville will be entering the men's Royal Rumble match while Impact Wrestling's Knockouts World Champion Mickie James will be in the women's match.

The event will feature wrestlers from both RAW and Smackdown brand divisions. Royal Rumble will go ahead at the Dome at America's Center in St Louis, Missouri.

Royal Rumble is an annual event produced by WWE since 1988. The event sees a modified battle royal in which the participants enter at timed intervals instead of all beginning in the ring at the same time. Wrestlers have to throw one out of the ring and the last one remaining is termed as the winner.

The Royal Rumble match sees 30 wrestlers with the winner earning a world championship match at that year's WrestleMania. For 2022, the men and women can choose which world championship to challenge for at WrestleMania 38.

This year, Becky Lynch and Doudrop will fight it out for the WWE Raw Women's Championship. Edge and Beth Phoenix will take on the team of Miz and Maryse as well.

In another heavyweight clash, Roman Reigns will lock horns with Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)