Hardik Pandya's fitness has been quite a major concern for a while now. The Indian all-rounder had been selected for the T20 World Cup but couldn't bowl during the megaevent. Now he has been snubbed by the selectors for India vs West Indies ODIs and T20I games. As per a report by the Times of India, the selectors are in no rush to get Hardik Pandya in the squad. They are still unsure of how Pandya will play the role of an all-rounder in the team. the BCCI thus wants to groom Venkatesh Iyer for T20Is. Hardik Pandya Named Captain of Ahmedabad IPL Team, All-rounder Thanks Owners and Management (Watch Video).

If one were to go by reports, The selectors also spoke to Pandya before picking the team for the West Indies tour. Hardik Pandya continues to work towards his fitness and the selectors have reportedly asked him to prove his fitness by bowling in 'competitive matches' in order to be considered for selection in the national team again. In the absence of Pandya, the BCCI will continue to groom Venktakesh Iyer for white-ball cricket.

If one may recall, Iyer was dropped from the ODI squad after an unconvincing tour of South Africa. Venkatesh Iyer will remain the top choice for the sectors at least until Pandya proves his fitness. West Indies tour of India will be the perfect opportunity for Iyer to prove his credentials. Hardik Pandya is now leading team Ahmedabad team in the upcoming season of the IPL.

