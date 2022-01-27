The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League is here. The opening ceremony of the PSL 2022 will take place later today at the National Stadium in Karachi. In this article, we shall have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the PSL 2022 opening ceremony. The first match of the Pakistan Super League will take place between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans. Islamabad United has won a couple of titles, making it the most successful team of PSL. PSL 2022 Live Streaming Online on SonyLiv: Get Free Telecast Details Of Pakistan Super League Season 7 On TV In India.

The current champions are Multan Sultans, who won the 2021 season. Ahead of the game, there will be a short ceremony where the fans will see the likes of Atif Aslam and Aima Baig performing alongside some foreign paragliders lined up to show their stunts. Ahead of the tournament, there have been reports of fire breaking out at the National Stadium in Karachi. But there have been no injuries or loss of life. As per reports. the temporary commentary box has been damaged. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

PSL 2022 Opening Ceremony Schedule: When is Pakistan Super League T20 2019 starting?

The PSL 2022 T20 is all set to begin on January 27 at the National Stadium in Karachi. Ahead of the match, we will also have an opening ceremony which will start at 07.30 PM IST.

PSL 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Telecast in India and Pakistan:

In India, Sony Sports Network will bring the online live teelcast of the matches. Also the PSL 2022 matches will be available on Sony Six and Sony SIX HD.

PSL 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming Online in India

The fan who cannot tune into the television sets for watching the proceedings of the game can live stream the game online. The PSL 2022 opening ceremony will also be available on SonyLiv.

