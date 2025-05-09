Leverkusen (Germany), May 9 (AP) Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso says he's leaving the German club ahead of an expected move to Real Madrid.

"This is the right moment to announce it," the Spanish coach said on Friday.

Also Read | When Was The Last Time Indian Premier League Got Suspended? Know Details After IPL 2025 Called Off for One Week Amid India-Pakistan Military Tension.

"Clarity is good for everyone."

Kicker magazine reported earlier that the 43-year-old Alonso had informed his players before Friday's training session that he was leaving at the end of the season, one year before his contract with the club expires in 2026.

Also Read | UAE ‘Unlikely to Approve’ PCB’s Request to Host Remainder of PSL 2025 Games in Their Country.

Alonso, a former Madrid player, led Leverkusen to an unprecedented league and cup double last season after taking over when the German club was in the Bundesliga's relegation zone in October 2022.

Alonso declined to say where he will be going next.

"Now is not the day to talk about the future," said Alonso, who is reportedly the lead candidate to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Madrid.

Ancelotti is under contract until the end of next season, but he is widely expected to be leaving after a campaign in which Madrid struggled despite adding Kylian Mbappé to its squad.

Ancelotti is scheduled to give a routine pre-game news conference on Saturday. He faces a huge match on Sunday when Madrid visits Barcelona, trailing its rival by four points and needing a victory to keep alive its La Liga title defense.

Brazil has been courting Ancelotti for over a year and it appears talks about the national team job are still ongoing with the veteran manager. Ancelotti has repeatedly deflected questions regarding his future by saying he will announce his plans when the season ends.

Madrid needs to clarify its coaching situation with little rest time ahead of the expanded Club World Cup this summer. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)