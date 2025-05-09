The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been suspended with immediate effect for one week amid the ongoing India-Pakistan military tensions. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the decision on Friday and announced that a new schedule would be announced after assessing the situation. IPL 2025: Broadcaster JioStar To Work With BCCI To Resume Indian Premier League at Appropriate Time.

Notably, the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off at the Himachal Pradesh after 10.1 overs were bowled in the first innings. This decision comes after cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan intensified on Thursday night, leading to blackouts in Jammu, Udampur and Pathankot after airstrikes and drones from Pakistan, which were intercepted by the Indian Army.

When Was The Last Time the Indian Premier League Got Suspended?

The last time the Indian Premier League was suspended midway was in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. That edition was called off after multiple bio-bubble breaches and rising positive cases among players and staff. The tournament was then completed in September 2021 and was hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Other Members of Cricket Fraternity Laud Indian Armed Forces for Unwavering ‘Courage and Resilience’ Amid India-Pakistan Tension.

