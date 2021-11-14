Dhaka, Nov 14 (PTI) Upcoming compound archer Rishabh Yadav pipped his mentor Abhishek Verma for the third spot in the ranking round and hogged the limelight in the Asian Championships that got underway at Bangladesh Army Stadium in Banani here on Sunday.

Overall, the Indian archers took the second place in the team and mixed events of recurve and compound sections, as heavyweights Korea dominated the qualifications on expected lines.

Making his Asian Championships debut, the 19-year-old Yadav, who shot to prominence by bagging a bronze at the Youth World Championships earlier this year, scored 708 points to pip Verma by one point.

A product of SAI Centre of Excellence in Sonepat, Yadav, who is being coached by Verma since 2012, was lying second at the halfway mark with 356 points, three behind the eventual topper Choi Yonghee of Korea.

But Yadav slipped to third place in the final six ends with Kim Jongho joining his Korean teammate to seal the top-two places, while Yadav and Verma took the third and fourth spots.

"He's been consistent this year and today I lost to him! It's good to see our young archers doing well ahead of next year's Asian Games," the former Asian Games champion Verma told PTI.

Verma has been coaching Yadav at the Yamuna Sports Complex in New Delhi since 2012 before he was picked by SAI NCOE.

World Championships silver medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam stood fourth with 701 points as the Koreans took the top three places in the women's compound section.

Cadet archers Parneet Kaur, Priya Gurjar also impressed for the Indians, taking the fifth and sixth places, while Muskan Kirar had to settle for the seventh spot.

In the recurve section, Kapil (675) outshone Tokyo Olympic-returned Pravin Jadhav (670) and senior national champion Parth Salunkhe (670) to take the fifth, sixth and seventh places respectively.

Reigning world youth champion Komalika Bari had a disappointing outing, slipping to eighth place with 644 points. Ankita Bhakat, Madhu Vedwan and Ridhi were the top-three among the Indians, taking the fifth, sixth and seventh places overall.

