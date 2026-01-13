Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 13 (ANI): Vidarbha posted a competitive 300/9 in their allotted 50 overs against Delhi in the fourth quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday, riding on a fine middle-order knock from Yash Rathod against a strong bowling attack led by Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini and Prince Yadav.

Delhi skipper Ishant Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first. Vidarbha openers Atharva Taide and Aman Mokhade gave their side a steady start, but Mokhade was bowled by Saini for 6. Vidarbha were 31/1 in 5.3 overs.

Dhruv Shorey then joined Taide, and the duo stitched together a solid 90-run partnership to stabilise the innings. Taide was the aggressor during the stand and brought up a well-compiled half-century before departing for 62 off 72 balls, which included eight boundaries.

Soon after Taide's dismissal, Shorey also fell just one run short of his fifty. The right-hander scored 49 off 71 deliveries before being dismissed by Prince Yadav. Ravikumar Samarth tried to keep the momentum going but was run out by Harsh Tyagi after scoring 23 off 24 balls.

Yash Rathod and Yash Kadam then added 57 runs for the next wicket, providing Vidarbha with a much-needed boost in the middle overs. Kadam was trapped LBW by Nitish Rana for 19, while Rohit Binkar became Rana's second victim, also falling LBW for 15.

Nachiket Bhute contributed 10 before being dismissed by Ishant Sharma. Rathod, however, held the innings together and played a crucial knock of 86 off 73 balls, smashing eight fours and two sixes. His innings came to an end when he was dismissed by Prince Yadav.

Vidarbha captain Harsh Dubey added 10 and was dismissed by Saini.

Four bowlers of Delhi picked up two wickets each. Ishant Sharma finished with figures of 2/47, Navdeep Saini claimed 2/68, Prince Yadav returned 2/59, while Nitish Rana was impressive with 2/19.

Delhi will need to chase down 301 to secure a place in the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (ANI)

