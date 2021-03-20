New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) India's Yashaswini Singh Deswal personified consistency and calmness on her way to winning the gold medal in the women's 10m air pistol ahead of the more celebrated Manu Bhaker in the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday.

Deswal shot 238.8 to comfortably finish on top of the podium in the eight-women final while Bhaker managed 236.7 to settle for the silver medal.

Viktoria Chaika of Belarus bagged the bronze medal with 215.9 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The other Indian in the final, Shri Nivetha, started well but had to eventually settle for the fourth place with 193.5.

Earlier, the 23-year-old Deswal also topped the qualifications with qualifications with 579, her sequence of scores reading 99 96 97 97 98 92

Bhaker, 19, shot a total of 577 for second place (94 95 97 95 98 98), while Nivetha shot 574 to be placed fourth (97 96 94 94 97 97) in the qualifications.

Both Deswal and Bhaker are Tokyo Olympics quota holders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)