Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): The midfield duo of Yoell van Nieff and Jeremy Manzorro's journey with Mumbai City FC (MCFC) has come to an end, as the club announced their departure, as per the official website of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Since joining the team in 2023, Van Nieff was an integral part of the Islanders' (MCFC) midfield. The Dutch midfielder played a crucial role in helping Mumbai City FC lift the ISL Cup in the 2023-24 season.

Known for his long-range strikes, wide passing range, and smart vision, the Dutchman showcased a commanding presence at the middle of the park, often dictating the tempo of the game. During his two-year stint with the Islanders, he logged 3,358 minutes on the field and made 42 ISL appearances. He also registered eight goal contributions and created 62 chances.

A master of passing, Van Nieff averaged 48 passes per game and delivered 57 key passes. He played a crucial role in disrupting opposition transitions and cutting off through balls. His defensive stats were equally impressive -- he made 42 interceptions, 52 clearances, and won 52 aerial duels.

On the other hand, Jeremy Manzorro joined the Islanders last summer. However, injuries limited his impact, as he managed only 424 minutes across nine ISL appearances.

Known for his creative spark and playmaking ability, Manzorro was viewed as an important part of Mumbai City's setup but spent much of the season on the sidelines. In the 2024-25 season, he averaged 26 passes per game, created seven chances, and completed seven dribbles.

Mumbai City FC's performance this season didn't match their standards over the years. Despite the Islanders securing a playoff spot, Petr Kratky's men lacked consistency and couldn't produce a dominating performance at the Mumbai Football Arena. Lengthy injuries to Nikolaos Karelis, Jon Toral, and Brandon Fernandes forced them to go with an unchanged eleven and opened the floor for experiments in such crucial positions. They have used 28 players. (ANI)

