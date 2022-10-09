Perth [Australia], October 9 (ANI): Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav talked about his preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup after reaching Perth on Sunday in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The exuberant right-handed batter has been in great form of late which is reflected by his place in the ICC T20I batter rankings, where he is marginally behind Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan to occupy the second position. His meteoric rise in the Indian limited-overs setup has been much talked about with former players reckoning him as the player to watch out for in the T20 World Cup.

Also Read | Ranchi Weather Updates Live, IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022: Toss On Time Amid Rain Threat At JSCA Stadium.

Talking about his preparation ahead of the World Cup, he said, "You have to look to adapt to the new conditions and how you peak at the right time. Excitement is there but you have to stick to your processes and routine which is very important."

Yadav in the video uploaded by BCCI can be heard expressing his excitement to be in Australia for the T20 World Cup. The batter said that he had been looking forward to coming here and attending the first net session.

Also Read | India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SA Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

"I was really looking forward to coming here and attending the first practice session and going on the ground, have a walk, have a run and get a feel of how it's like here," said Yadav.

The top batter said that there were butterflies for him mixed with lots of excitement and that the first net session in Australia was amazing and he wanted to get the feel of the conditions here.

"First net session was also really amazing. Wanted to see how the pace of the wicket is, how the bounce is. Starting a little slow. Obviously, there were butterflies and there was a lot of excitement," expressed the Indian batter.

Suryakumar stated the importance of the practice sessions and said, "During practice, it is important to create your game plan on how to score runs according to the pace and bounce of the wicket and the bigger dimensions of the ground."

The batter also talked about the weather in Australia and said, "A cold breeze does blow here but it is almost identical to India, The morning weather is very pleasant here with good conditions and really looking to it." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)