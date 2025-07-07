London, Jul 7 (PTI) India's Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway fought hard before going down to Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina in the third round of Wimbledon men's doubles here on Monday.

Yuki and Galloway, seeded 16th, gave their fourth seeded opponents a tough fight but couldn't end on the right side of the result, losing 4-6 6-3 6-7 (10) in a gruelling contest that lasted for two hours and nine minutes.

Also Read | Highest Test Match Aggregates for Batter, From Shubman Gill to Wiaan Mulder; Check Full List.

Yuki and Galloway had progressed to the second round with a 7-6 (8) 6-4 win over Romain Arneodo of Monaco and Manuel Guinard of France on Wednesday.

India's challenge ended at the Wimbledon with Yuki's exit.

Also Read | Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: A Look at Best Innings by Former Indian Captain As He Turns 44.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)