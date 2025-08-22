Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): The Yuva Andhra Championship 2025, a feeder into the Telugu Kabaddi League, continued on Friday at the Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium, as per a release from Yuva Andhra Championship.

The day's results confirmed Kurnool Knights, Amravati Crushers, and Vizag Commandos as the first three teams to qualify for the Super 4, while the final spot remains open with Vizianagaram Ninjas and Bhimavaram Guardians still in contention.

The action began with Kurnool Knights extending their lead at the top of Pool A after defeating Tirupati Raiders 46-37. V Durga Prasanth scored 20 points, while Pelleti Brahmareddy added 14 raid points for the Knights. For Tirupati, G Babi Naik impressed with 18 points but lacked enough support.

In the second match, Krishna Defenders produced a dominant 52-28 win against Kakinada Kraken, registering their biggest victory of the season. GS Chandra Sekhar top-scored with 13 raid points, while Palepu Harish (6 tackle points) and Chandaka Murali (5 tackle points) strengthened their defence. Kraken once again failed to deliver any impactful performance.

The third game turned into a thriller, finishing in a 43-43 tie between Vizag Commandos and Bhimavaram Guardians. The contest swung throughout before Atla Abhilashreddy, coming off the bench, levelled the score in the final raid. He finished with 10 points, while Palaka Manikanta led the Guardians with 12 raid points. For Vizag, it was another powerful show from Nolli Theja with 23 points, supported by Ram Mohan Rao's six tackle points.

The day concluded with Amravati Crushers bouncing back to form, defeating Vizianagaram Ninjas 50-43. Kolamgari Rambabu starred with 16 points, and Muddada Naresh added 11. For the Ninjas, Chekka Nagababu scored 22 raid points, but his effort was not enough to avoid defeat.

After Day 8, Pool A is led by Kurnool Knights with 36 points and a confirmed Super 4 spot. Vizianagaram Ninjas sit second on 30, just ahead of Bhimavaram Guardians on 26, while Kakinada Kraken (9) are out of the race. The Guardians must win their final game, preferably by more than 7 points, and hope that the Ninjas lose by a similar margin to qualify.

In Pool B, the qualification picture is clear. Amravati Crushers top the table with 42 points, followed by Vizag Commandos on 36, both sealing their Super 4 berths. Tirupati Raiders (16) and Krishna Defenders (13) are eliminated.

With only one day left in the pool stages, the battle now centres on the last Super 4 spot, which will be decided between the Ninjas and the Guardians. (ANI)

