West Ham vs Chelsea Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Chelsea did not have the best of starts in the English Premier League as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Crystal Palace. Next up for the blues is a trip to the Olympic Stadium in London as they prepare to face West Ham United. With competition stiff amongst the top clubs, Chelsea can ill afford to start on a slow pace. Opponents West Ham United on the other hand will be keen to return to winning ways following their dismal 3-0 defeat at the hands of Sunderland. The Hammers lack momentum and they will be tested here against the Club World Cup champions. West Ham United versus Chelsea will be streamed on the JioHotstar app and telecast on the Star Sports network from 12:30 AM IST. EPL 2025-26 Schedule: Get Full English Premier League Matchweek 2 Football Fixtures and Time Table Online With UK and IST Timings.

Luis Guilherme and Crysencio Summerville will be the two players missing in action for West Ham United due to injuries. Edson Alvarez is all set to join Fenerbahce and has been left out of the squad. Callum Wilson will likely lead the attack with Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta as the attacking midfielders. Tomas Soucek in central midfield will look to try and break up opposition play.

Chelsea will be lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Joao Pedro at the top of the attack in the final third. Cole Palmer has a poor record in the league with Pedro Neto and Estevao Willian as the two wingers. Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez will form the double pivot in midfield and the duo will be at the heart of all their forward moves.

West Ham vs Chelsea Match Details

Match West Ham vs Chelsea Date Saturday, August 23 Time 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue London Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Select 1 (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is West Ham vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

West Ham will take on Chelsea in their Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, August 23. The West Ham vs Chelsea will be hosted at the London Stadium and will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Premier League 2025-26: Late Surge from Federico Chiesa, Mohamed Salah Powers Liverpool to 4-2 Win over Bournemouth in Season Opener.

Where to Get Live Telecast of West Ham vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The West Ham vs Chelsea live telecast viewing option is likely to be available on the Star Sports Select 1 TV channel. For West Ham vs Chelsea online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of West Ham vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the West Ham vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. It will be a keenly contested game with Chelsea managing a 1-2 win.

