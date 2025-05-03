New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Star all-rounder Sikandar Raza made his place in the Test team as Zimbabwe announced a 15-member squad for the one-off Test against England.

The match will be played will be played from May 22-26. This will be the first Test match for the Zimbabwe side on English soil since 2003, as per the ICC official website.

The announcement follows a fiercely-contest Test series against Bangladesh, wherein the African side took the first Test before the Tigers fought back to tie the series.

For their game against England, Zimbabwe have introduced three changes to the squad that toured Bangladesh.

Sikandar Raza returns, replacing Johnathan Campbell. Also making a return is Clive Madande, having recovered from an injury setback to take over the backup wicketkeeper role from Nyasha Mayavo.

A notable absentee will be leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa, who snapped a five-wicket haul in his debut Test against Bangladesh. Masekesa will miss out as Zimbabwe have opted for an extra pace option for England, bringing Newman Nyamhuri into the squad.

Expressing firm confidence in the squad, Zimbabwe Head Coach Justin Sammons said as quoted by the ICC, "In terms of performance, I expect us to play to a standard that can compete with one of the best teams in the world. I really want to see the guys walking out there believing that they belong, embracing and enjoying the moment."

Following the Test against England, Zimbabwe will face South Africa in a four-day match at Arundel starting June 3. The game will serve as preparation for the Proteas ahead of their ICC World Test Championship final against Australia beginning June 11.

Zimbabwe Test squad for England tour: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams. (ANI)

