Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: A fascinating contest is on the cards as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clash with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025. You can check the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings match scorecard here. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is set to host this clash and it is the last time that Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni will face each other this season. It was an instant classic the last time these two teams had met at the same venue a year ago , where RCB had defeated CSK to eliminate them and move into the playoffs. The stakes are pretty different this time around as CSK have already been eliminated from the race to make it to the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Match Scorecard

MS Dhoni and his men will look to act as party spoilers for RCB as they fight for a top-two finish, which will guarantee a couple of opportunities at making the IPL 2025 final. RCB have been superb this season and their consistent performances have made fans believe that IPL 2025 might just be the way they end their trophy drought. Having registered their first win at home a couple of games ago, RCB will look to keep that streak going. CSK, on the other hand, will play for pride as they know that they have nothing to lose. RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings.

Rain is expected to dampen the RCB vs CSK clash in Bengaluru, with there being chances of a downpour during the match. Fans would want the rain gods to stay away so that they can witness another chapter to this magnificent rivalry in the IPL, one which has produced several epic matches. RCB had beaten Chennai Super Kings the last time these two teams had faced each other in IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and would eye a double over the five-time champions. Can CSK bounce back, or would RCB inch closer to the IPL 2025 playoffs with another win?

RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi