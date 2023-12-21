Harare (Zimbabwe), Dec 21 (AP) Zimbabwe allrounders Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta were suspended by Zimbabwe Cricket on Thursday after allegedly breaching anti-doping rules.

Madhevere, 23, and Mavuta, 26, tested positive for a banned recreational drug in an out-of-competition case, Zimbabwe Cricket said without giving the date of the in-house test.

The governing body said the players were charged and “will appear for a disciplinary hearing soon.”

Madhevere and Mavuta played in the recent Twenty20 series against Ireland at home. Mavuta played in three one-day internationals against the Irish after that. (AP)

