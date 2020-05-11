Sri Lanka Eases Lockdown

World. (File Image)

Colombo, May 11 (AP) Sri Lanka's government asked state and private sector workers to resume work Monday after a nearly two-month coronavirus lockdown.

A 24-hour curfew was lifted on the island, except for two main districts that include the capital Colombo.

Restaurants, liquor stores, clothing stores and gyms also remain closed. Buses and trains will only transport those going to work. (AP)

