Statues of Punjabi Freedom Fighters Be Installed Outside Cellular Jail: Committee

Chandigarh, Mar 2 (PTI) A Punjab Assembly committee set up to give report on sacrifices of Punjabis in Andaman and Nicobar Islands during freedom struggle has recommended installing their statues outside Cellular jail and also begin light and sound programme in their memory.

Speaker Rana KP Singh had set up the committee comprising eight legislators to seek information regarding sacrifices made by Punjabis in the freedom struggle in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The report was presented by Congress MLA and committee Chairman Harpartap Singh Ajnala in the House on Monday.

While giving details of the recommendation of the committee, Ajnala said the statues of Punjabis who played important roles in freedom struggle and were kept at Cellular jail, referred to as 'Kala Pani', should be installed outside that prison by the state government in consultation with the administration of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

He further said the committee has also recommended that Campbell Bay island be renamed as 'Punjabi Tapu'.

Ajnala said that light and sound programme should be organised at war memorials in the state to highlight the role of Punjabis in the freedom struggle.

Several Sikh activists of the Ghadar Lehar, Komagata Maru, Babbar Lehar, Kuka Lehar, president of Indian Independence League Dewan Singh were lodged at Cellular Jail.

Earlier, during the Question Hour, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said the state government will soon take up the issue of the management of stubble burning issue with the Centre and will demand Rs 100 per quintal for it be included in the minimum support price of the crop.

Replying to a question of SAD MLA Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra, Badal said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this issue.

Chandumajra claimed that some farmers had suffered losses as their crop was damaged by insects germinated after tilling of paddy straw in fields.

Earlier, a secretary laid the Punjab Legislative Assembly (Disqualification of Members on ground of Defection) Rules, 2020.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Brahm Mohindra urged the Speaker to give members a chance to study the rules before discussing them.

