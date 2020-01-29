Steve Smith Enjoys Australian Open Match Between Nadal and Thiem from Stands

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 29 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith on Wednesday was seen enjoying the Australian Open match between Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem from the stands.The Spanish tennis star, Nadal, is World Number one while Smith, in the Test cricket, ranks two. Australian Open's official Twitter handle wrote: "World's No.2 cricketer watching the world No.1 Welcome to @RodLaverArena, @stevesmith49 #AO2020 | #AusOpen."Smith was accompanied by former cricketer Allan Border. During the quarter-final clash, Thiem stunned Rafael and booked his spot in the semifinals of the tournament.Thiem defeated Nadal in a thrilling four-set match 7-6, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 that lasted for four hours and 10 minutes. With this win, World Number 5 has advanced to his first-ever Australian Open semifinals.Earlier in the day, German tennis player Alexander Zverev progressed to the semifinals of the Australian Open. Zverev outclassed Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to reach his first Grand Slam semifinals. (ANI)

