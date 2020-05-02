Stuck at Relatives Place, 4 Children Rehabilitated with Their Families After a Month in J&K's Kathua

Jammu, May 2 (PTI) Four children, including three siblings, were rehabilitated on Saturday with their families in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir after spending over a month with their relatives in Punjab due to the lockdown, an official spokesman said.

The children, aged between 4-12 years, got stuck in Pathankot district of Punjab with their relatives and were unable to reach their home after the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25, the spokesman said.

He said their parents also tried but were unable to move from Kathua to Pathankot due to the lockdown restrictions.

After one month, the matter came to the notice of District Child Protection Officer Abdul Raheem who took immediate action and directed the officials of the Child Protection Unit along with the Childline members to rejoin these children with their respective families in Kathua, the spokesman further said.

After taking help from the Lakhanpur control room, the four children were safely rehabilitated with their families after necessary medical screening at Lakhanpur, the spokesman said.

All the four children were advised to get quarantined at home for a period of 14 days, he added.

