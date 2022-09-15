The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police probing the Rs 200 crore extortion case, has found contradictions in the statements of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Pinky Irani, the aide of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Sukesh Case: Long List of Questions Prepared for Jacqueline Fernandez Ahead of Summon.

On Wednesday, Fernandez and Irani were grilled for hours and confronted with each other. The police have found contradictions in their statements. Jacqueline Fernandez Arrives at EOW Office in Delhi in Connection With Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Money Laundering Case (Watch Video).

Now, actor Nora Fatehi and Irani will be quizzed again on Thursday and confronted with each other. "We need to clarify a few things hence we have called Irani and Fatehi again. Today, they will be confronted," said a senior police official. Fatehi has been claiming that she was unaware of the criminal record of Chandrashekhar.

