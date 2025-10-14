New Delhi, October 14: The Delhi High Court on Monday continued hearing a civil suit filed by actress Karisma Kapoor's children, who have challenged the authenticity of the Will purportedly executed by their late father, industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The children are seeking a share in his personal assets, alleging that the Will presented before the court is forged and fabricated. Appearing for the plaintiffs, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani highlighted several inconsistencies in the document, calling it riddled with contradictions and suspicious circumstances.

He argued that the Will's language and drafting could not have been the handiwork of Sunjay Kapur, pointing to multiple irregularities, including the use of feminine pronouns such as "she" and "her" to describe the testator. "It is absurd that the Will refers to Sunjay Kapur as a woman. It shows the audacity of those who have produced such a document in court," he said. Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute: Karisma Kapoor’s Children Move Delhi High Court Over INR 30,000 Crore Property Row, Allege Stepmother Priya Kapur Forged Will.

Jethmalani further pointed out that the Will omitted the name of Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, who had always been provided for in earlier arrangements. He argued that there was no registration of the document, questioning the "complete reluctance" to formally record such an important testament. "If Sunjay truly intended to leave all assets to his wife, he would have registered the Will," he said. He said neither the defendants nor the two witnesses had explained who prepared the Will, suggesting it may have been created on the laptop of one Nitin Sharma.

Jethmalani also questioned the motive behind the sudden activity surrounding the Will after it was challenged. "Until the Will was questioned, everything remained civil. Once challenged, there was a flurry of activity," he said, adding that the defendant is both the propounder and the sole beneficiary of the disputed document a circumstance that raises serious doubts. He concluded his arguments, asserting that the burden lies on the defendants to explain every suspicious aspect of the Will. The matter has been posted for the defendants' arguments tomorrow.

However, Priya Kapur's counsel will begin arguments tomorrow. Before the hearing ended, senior advocate for Priya Sachdev Kapur said Mr Jethmalani wrongly portrayed Priya as "Cinderella's stepmother," when she was more like a "Fairy Godmother." She claimed that Priya has spent nearly Rs 1 crore on the children's expenses since June 2025 and even paid for Karisma Kapoor's flight and hotel after Sunjay Kapur's death. The Delhi High Court on September 12 allowed an application filed by Priya Sachdev Kapur and her minor son seeking correction of an earlier order in the ongoing multi-crore estate battle over the assets of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. Sunjay Kapur Estate Battle: Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani Alleges Priya Kapur Forged Documents to Keep Karisma Kapoor's Children Out of Husband's Will - Read Details.

The rectification plea, moved under Sections 151 and 152 of the Code of Civil Procedure, pointed out that the September 10 order had wrongly recorded the appearance of Mandhira Kapur, Sunjay Kapur's sister, even though she was neither a party to the suit nor had she sought impleadment. The application alleged that this error created a misleading record and amounted to an attempt at a "backdoor entry" into the case.The suit has been filed by Kapur's children, Samaira Kapur and Master Kiaan Raj Kapur, through their mother, actor Karisma Kapoor. They are seeking partition of the Rs 30,000 crore estate, rendition of accounts, and a permanent injunction against Priya Kapur and other family members.

