Chennai, June 11: What was supposed to have been a blissful first night for a newly wed couple finally turned out to be tragic last night. The newly married husband on his first night killed his wife and later committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Tiruvallur district.

According to police, Neethivasan and Sandhya -- both related to each other -- got married on Wednesday morning. During the night, the couple's relatives heard Sandhya screaming and on entering the room they saw the girl lying in a pool of blood. She was attacked by a crowbar on the head. Neethivasan had run away from the house. Later he was found hanging from a tree nearby. The police are probing the reason for the murder and suicide.

