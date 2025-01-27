Chandigarh, January 27: In a significant accomplishment, Punjab Police apprehended six members of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang, implicated in multiple murders, including those of kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian and Youth Congress leader Sukhmeet Singh, officials said on Monday. The arrests were made by Counter Intelligence Amritsar, thwarting a potential target killing in Punjab.

Gaurav Yadav, the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, said on X, "In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence Amritsar, foiled a major target killing in Punjab by arresting six members of the Kaushal Chaudhary Gang, including key associates Puneet Lakhanpal @ Sharma and Narinder Kumar @ Lalli." The accused, who had evaded arrest for three years, were found in possession of six sophisticated weapons and 40 live rounds. They were also linked to an indiscriminate firing incident at a hotel in Rajasthan and an extortion demand of Rs 5 crores. Amritsar: Punjab Police Arrest ‘Few Miscreants’ for Trying To ‘Tamper’ With BR Ambedkar’s Statue on Republic Day.

"They were directly involved in the murders of Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian (2022) and Sukhmeet Singh @ Deputy (2021). They were also involved in firing indiscriminately at the Highway King Hotel in Rajasthan and demanding an extortion of Rs 5 crores in September 2024," the DGP said. Yadav praised the achievement, reaffirming the police's commitment to dismantling organized crime networks and maintaining peace in the state. "An FIR has been registered at PS SSOC, Amritsar. Punjab Police remains resolute in its commitment to dismantling organized crime networks and ensuring peace and harmony across the state," DGP Yadav added.

Meanwhile, in a major development effort, Punjab Police has received a significant boost to its infrastructure after the Punjab Government agreed to provide a grant of RS 426 crores in the next three years for the upgradation and modernisation of police buildings, especially police stations and police lines. Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar Gang Associate Arrested in Connection With Dera Bassi Firing Incident in Punjab; Pistol Along With 5 Cartridges Seized.

"The Rs 426 crore fund will be utilised to upgrade and modernise police buildings, especially police stations and police lines, and other police infrastructure across the state," said Yadav on Thursday while adding that this will enhance the operational efficiency and effectiveness of the police force. Meanwhile, in a crackdown on illegal drug supply networks, Punjab Police arrested four individuals in Fazilka and seized over 2.10 lakh prohibited tablets recently. The operation resulted in the recovery of 2.10 lakh prohibited tablets, including Alprazolam and Clobidol 100.

