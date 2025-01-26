Amritsar, January 26: Punjab police said on Sunday that they have arrested a "few miscreants" for allegedly attempting to tamper with the statue of BR Ambedkar in Amritsar's Town Hall area.

The incident occurred on Republic Day, raising concerns on a day of national celebration. Jagjit Singh Walia, the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police in Amritsar, said that a case has been registered after making some arrests. The AIG Amritsar further mentioned that the police are currently investigating the matter, but the exact motive behind the incident remains unclear. Punjab Police Gears Up for Republic Day, DGP Directs Tightened Security Measures.

"A few miscreants tried to tamper with BR Ambedkar's statue at Town hall. We caught them and a case has been registered and an investigation is going on. The motive behind the incident is yet to be found out...," Walia told ANI. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

