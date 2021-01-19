New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The Taiwanese multinational hardware and electronics company, Acer is introducing five new workstations focused on schools today, comprising of four Chromebooks and one Windows convertible. Two of the Chromebooks are Intel-based convertibles, with screens that turn around to transform them into PCs, while the other two-component a more customary plan and are controlled by Arm-based processors.

According to The Verge, all the five laptops are designed to be durable, with spill-resistant keyboards and components tested to MIL-STD 810H military durability standards.

The two convertible Chromebooks are the Acer Spin 512 and Spin 511. They're fueled by Intel processors (explicitly the N4500 and N5100). The Spin 511 has an 11.6-inch HD 16:9 showcase, while the Spin 512 has a 12-inch HD+ 3:2 presentation. Both accompany up to 64GB of capacity, and 8GB of RAM, while battery life is appraised as long as 10 hours.

Both the Spin 512 and Spin 511 have antimicrobial scratch-safe displays, however, the Spin 512 additionally includes a comparative antimicrobial covering on its console and touchpad. The Chromebooks will be accessible in Europe in March and North America in April. The Spin 512 beginnings at $429.99 (EUR399), while the Spin 511 is somewhat less expensive at $399.99 (EUR369), as per a report by The Verge.

Next up is the 11-inch Arm-based Chromebook 511 and Chromebook 311, which additionally have solid designs. The 511 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor, highlights 4G LTE availability and can go for as long as 20 hours on a charge. Then, the 311 has a Mediatek MT8183 processor and furthermore runs for as long as 20 hours on a charge. The 311 dispatches this month in North America and is estimated beginning at $299.99, while the 511 is coming in April beginning at $399.99. They'll dispatch in Europe in March for EUR269 and EUR399 individually.

There's also a $329.99 (EUR409) Windows PC, the TravelMate Spin B3. It likewise incorporates a tough console that can flip around to transform the PC into a tablet, and is controlled by up to an Intel Pentium Silver processor with as much as 12 hours of battery life. The Spin B3 accompanies an antimicrobial showcase as standard and the choice of having a comparative covering on its console and touchpad. The PC will dispatch in North America in April, and Europe eventually in Q2. (ANI)

