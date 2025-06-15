Cupertino (California) [US], June 15 (ANI): Apple has launched a worldwide repair program for certain Mac mini models equipped with the M2 chip, following reports that a small number of units are unable to power on.

The tech giant confirmed that the issue affects only a limited batch of devices and does not extend to any other Mac mini variants.

According to Apple, the affected Mac minis were manufactured between June 16 and November 23, 2024.

Although the company did not disclose specific details regarding the cause of the malfunction, it acknowledged that the issue could prevent the computers from turning on altogether.

To determine eligibility, Mac mini owners can visit Apple's official support website and input their device's serial number.

If the unit qualifies, Apple or an Apple Authorised Service Provider will carry out the necessary repairs free of charge.

Apple emphasised that the repair initiative is part of a global program, ensuring support regardless of where the device was originally purchased.

The service coverage will be valid for up to three years from the date of purchase, offering users ample time to seek assistance if needed.

While the company has remained tight-lipped about the exact technical root of the issue, it appears to be limited in scope, affecting what Apple describes as a "very small percentage" of devices.

Customers are encouraged to back up their data before seeking service and to check their eligibility online prior to visiting a service location.

Devices that meet the criteria will be serviced according to Apple's standard repair protocols.

This move follows a series of recent quality assurance efforts by Apple as it continues to refine and support its lineup of Mac computers powered by its proprietary silicon. (ANI)

