Washington [US], March 28 (ANI): American tech giant Apple might have plans to release an iPad Pro with the rumoured M2 chip sometime between September and November this year.

According to The Verge, Apple tracker Mark Gurman's 'Power On' newsletter tells that Apple might issue a major update for the upcoming generation of iPad Pros, which will supposedly include support for MagSafe charging.

Also Read | SRH vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 5.

It has been pointed out that it was in 2018 that Apple gave the iPad Pro a significant update by introducing a design with harder corners, an edge-to-edge display, and a USB-C connector. This update came about a year and a half after the release of the iPad Pro 10.5 in 2017.

Apple is on track to repeat the same pattern this year, as it launched the most recent generation of M1-equipped iPad Pros in May 2021.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max To Reportedly Feature Larger Camera Bump Due to 48MP Sensor.

As per The Verge, a rumoured launch date between September and November 2022 means Apple will spend anywhere between one year and four months and one year and six months prepping the new model. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)