Washington [US], May 3 (ANI): Twitter's upcoming 'Edit' button has been in the works for quite some time now, but the latest development on the micro-blogging site is one which is highly anticipated.

While several people discovered the 'Edit Tweet' feature which has been in development for quite some time, it was unclear how the feature would appear to the users on Twitter. Speculations were also raised on how the edited tweet's original text could be read.

Also Read | KIUG 2021: Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal’s Success Opened Doors for Next Generation of Players, Says Mumbai University TT Captain Mandar Hardikar.

According to reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, the 'Edit Tweet' button will allow users to create a new tweet with different content. But to make sure Twitter users know the tweet has been changed from the original, a label (alongside an icon of a small pen or pencil) will appear at the bottom of the tweet. The label's text will simply say 'Edited.' And if users click on the word 'Edited,' they'll be taken to the tweet's edit history, as reported by TechCrunch.

Users will be getting 30 minutes to edit their tweets, which is a bit longer than necessary to quickly edit a mistake. However, the 30-minutes duration is long enough to clarify or rephrase a tweet that could be igniting reactions or blow up and go viral for the wrong reasons.

Also Read | Moto G82 Renders & Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

Wong also said that the 'Edit Tweet' feature seems inefficient because it re-uploads the media (images, videos, GIFs, etc.) attached to the original tweet rather than reusing it. However, this might not be how the feature works further down the road in future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)