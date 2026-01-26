Chapursan [PoGB], January 26 (ANI): A devastating earthquake struck Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan on January 19, destroying hundreds of homes and leaving numerous families in urgent need of relief.

Despite the magnitude of the disaster, residents say the PoGB interim government has taken little more than formal steps, leaving communities frustrated and helpless.

Aid from China, including tents, blankets, and other essential relief items, has reportedly been stuck at Sost Port since 2022. Villagers in Chapursan are demanding that at least this minimal assistance be released immediately to alleviate their suffering.

A local resident explained, "Since 2022, aid from the Chinese government has arrived but remains stuck at Sost Port. It includes shelters, tents, blankets, and other relief products. Our hope is that the GB government make even a small effort to get it released through the FBR. Even if large-scale aid cannot reach us right now, at least this minimal support would provide some relief."

Residents have called for an emergency declaration and the full deployment of state resources, emphasising that their livelihoods depend entirely on this land. The same resident added, "A disaster has truly occurred here. An emergency should be declared, and all state resources must be deployed. Chapursan is not a place where we can abandon our homes. Our livelihoods and survival are tied to this land."

Frustration has also mounted over bureaucratic delays, with locals saying a simple No Objection Certificate (NOC) could have prevented the current crisis. Another resident said, "If only a small piece of paper had been sent to China a month ago for the NOC, which was ready there, we would not be facing so much trouble today-for the department, the government, or the public. For some reason, it was not done, and we are left paying the price."

As hundreds of families remain stranded and exposed, the interim government's failure to provide timely and meaningful disaster relief has sparked widespread anger, highlighting the urgent need for immediate action to support the affected communities. (ANI)

