Motorola is said to be working on a new smartphone called G82. The device has been spotted on TENAA, 3C, Wi-Fi Alliance, EEC, BIS & TDRA. Ahead of its launch, renders and specifications of Moto G82 have been leaked online by tipster Evan Blass in collaboration with 91Mobiles. According to the leaked renders, the handset will get an oval-shaped camera setup at the back. Moto G52 To Go on Sale Today in India via Flipkart, Check Offers Here.

Moto G82 (Photo Credits: Evan Blass X 91Mobiles)

The volume rockers are located on the right side and a fingerprint sensor. At the front, a punch-hole cutout can be seen for the selfie camera. Moto G82 is likely to get a 6.55-inch pOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, 120Hz. It is likely to pack a Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

The handset is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there could be a 16MP selfie lens. Moto G82 is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

