Washington [US], April 1 (ANI): Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has rolled out several new messaging features.

As per TechCrunch, the new changes include the ability to share music previews in DMs, the ability to send a message silently, the ability to see who's online to chat with, the ability to reply to messages while you browse your feed and more.

Also Read | Russian FM Sergey Lavrov Meets PM Narendra Modi, Apprises Him of Ongoing Crisis in Ukraine and Bilateral Initiatives.

The new features require users to upgrade to Instagram's upgraded messaging experience first introduced in the fall of 2020, allowing for cross-app communication between Instagram and Messenger.

The DM update follows Instagram's decision to close down its companion messaging app called Threads in December 2021.

Also Read | My Life is in Danger, Says Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

The company said at the time it planned to bring Threads' unique features to the main Instagram app in the future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)