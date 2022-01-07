Washington [US], January 7 (ANI): At its recent event-- CES 2022, Intel announced 12th Generation, limited edition CPU that can boost one of its cores up to 5.5GHz which will be a part of the so-called KS series.

The company has named the CPU- Core i9-12900KS, as per GSM Arena.

Also Read | AUS vs ENG Ashes 4th Test 2022 Day 3 Stat Highlights: Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes Lead England's Fightback in Sydney.

During the announcement, Intel showcased a demo of a configuration running Hitman 3 and the CPU maintained a solid 5.2GHz clock speed on all of its 8 performance cores.

Just like the standard Core i9-12900K, this one also has a set of 8 power-efficient E-cores. However, no additional information regarding temperatures or power draw was provided by the company.

Also Read | Kazakhstan Unrest: 26 Protestors Killed, Thousands Arrested, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Launches Counter-Terrorist Operation; Here’s All You Need To Know.

According to GSM Arena, initially, the CPU will be available to OEMs only and later on will be available for purchase by the end-users.

No specific time frames were provided by the company. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)