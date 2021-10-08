Washington [US], October 8 (ANI): Emmy-winning actor, writer and producer Lena Waithe is diving into audio programming in a new partnership with Audible.

As per Variety, Audible, Amazon's premium audio storytelling service, announced a multi-project development deal with Hillman Grad Productions, founded by Waithe and Rishi Rajani.

Also Read | RCB vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

The first original project under the deal has already been greenlit and is in active development: 'Kym', an original, scripted comedy series inspired by the life of actor-comedian Kym Whitley.

The series follows Kym as she navigates single motherhood and Hollywood. Whitley is set to star in and executive produce under her Kwick Whit Productions banner, with Mark Brown directing.

Also Read | Germany vs Romania Live Streaming Online 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers European: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match With Time in IST.

Alongside Hillman Grad Productions, the series is also produced by Andrew Coles of The Mission, Debra Martin Chase of Martin Chase and Skydance Media. Hillman Grad creative executive Sylvia Carrasco will be overseeing 'Kym' for the company.

"We're so excited to be expanding into the podcast space in collaboration with Audible and continuing our mission to tell human stories," Waithe and Rajani said in a joint statement.

'"We are really grateful to Kym, for sharing not only her story but her signature voice with us. Kym Whitley has always been one of the funniest women in the business, and we're so glad she's finally going to take center stage," they added.

Hillman Grad Productions' current projects include 'The Chi' for Showtime, BET's 'Twenties,' and horror anthology series 'Them' for Amazon Studios. The company is in development on BET Plus dramedy series 'Birth of Cool' and BET's 'Twenties the After Show' hosted by B. Scott.

The Hillman Grad podcasts will join the lineup of Audible Originals, which include Elizabeth Banks' unscripted 'My Body, My Podcast'; 'Force of Beauty,' the story of three generations of Black women; 'Billie Was a Black Woman,' a four-part podcast series that refracts Black womanhood through the prism of legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday; and 'Beginner's Mind' with virtuoso cellist Yo-Yo Ma, which reflects on our deeply interwoven humanity.

In recent months, Audible has announced a string of podcast deals with Hollywood talent and their production shingles. Those include Queen Latifah's Flavor Unit, Laura Dern's Jaywalker Pictures, Kenya Barris' Khalabo Ink Society, Conan O'Brien's Team Coco, Steph Curry's Unanimous Media, Kevin Hart's HartBeat Productions, Charlamagne Tha God's CTHAGOD World Productions, and the SpringHill Co., founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)