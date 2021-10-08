Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will take on each other at the Dubai International Stadium. This is the last group stage match for both teams and both DC and RCB would be looking to proceed to the knockouts with a win. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game first. So this game is no less than a dead rubber. Both teams have already qualified for IPL 2021 knockouts. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

However, this would be an ideal game for the teams to iron out their shortcomings before the knockouts. It is very likely that. DC could rest Ravi Ashwin from this encounter before the playoff. Bowling has been by far DC's strength. For RCB also collapsed terribly against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Glen Maxwell's half-century gave them something to cheer for. Both Virat Kohli and Glen Maxwell failed to make an impact and thus the South African star could be pushed up the order. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming deets for the game.

IPL 2021 Live Score

RCB vs DC Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 56 on Star Sports TV Channels

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the SRH vs MI clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

RCB vs DC Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 56 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the RCB vs DC match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2021 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).