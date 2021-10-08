Germany have made a good start under the management of former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick with three wins out of three. The Die Mannschaft next play Romania in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers looking to maintain their top spot in Group J. The Joachim Loew’s 15 year reign at Germany came to an end with a defeat against England in the Euros and it was perhaps time for fresh ideas in the national camp. Germany as always boasts of quality technical players in its rank and its now down to Hansi Flick to turn them into world beaters. Opponent Romania are currently third in the points table with 10 points but a positive result tonight could see them put serious pressure on Armenia. FIFA Plans to Postpone Club World Cup Until 2022 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Leon Gortezka and Joshua Kimmich are likely to be the midfield pairing for Germany with Ilkay Gundogan out with an injury. Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry are blessed with pace and trickery and they could utilise their direct runs to great effect against Romania. Timo Werner has not got his chances in Chelsea so far this season and it should be clubmate Kai Havertz with a place in the starting eleven.

Dragos Nedelcu is a major missing for Romania as he is suspended after an accumulation of cards. Ionut Nedelcearu in central defence has his task cut out with Germany having a world class attack. Claudiu Keseru is expected to lead the Romanian attack with Alexandru Maxim playing off him in the final third.

When Is Germany vs Romania Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of European 2022 World Cup Qualifier?

The match between Germany vs Romania clash in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers European will be played at the Volksparkstadion Stadium in Hamburg. The match is scheduled to start on October 09, 2021 at 00:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Germany vs Romania European FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier, LIVE?

Unfortunately, Germany vs Romania match will not be live telecasted in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup European qualifiers in India. Fans will therefore not be able to catch the live-action of the European match on their television sets.

Is Germany vs Romania European FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Since there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup European qualifiers in India, fans will also not be able to watch Germany vs Romania match online. But fans can always follow the match on social media handles of both teams. Hansi Flick’s teams are known for its high octane brand of football and Romania will struggle to keep the Germans at bay for long. Expect the Die Mannschaft to win this match in style.

