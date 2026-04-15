By Himank Tripathi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): After spending some quality time with the Titan Celestor 2.0, I've realised it is a bit of a paradox. It's easily one of the best-performing smartwatches we have in the market right now, yet it makes a design choice that is impossible to ignore. Here is my personal take on where this watch shines and where it asks for a little bit of your understanding.

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Speed That Impresses:

The very first thing I noticed is how fast this watch is. There's an advanced dual-core processor and a 60Hz refresh rate, resulting in a UI that's incredibly snappy and responsive. Whether I'm scrolling through the 1.43-inch AMOLED display or using the functional crown, the fluidity is top-tier. So yes, it doesn't just look premium, it feels premium in action.

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The Bezel Debate:

I was initially baffled by the huge bezels. On a watch with this price tag (Rs 11,499), they are hard to unsee once you've spotted them. However, there is a method to the madness. To maintain 5 ATM water resistance without going for a bulky, 'rugged' look, Titan needed this specific architecture. More importantly, that space was required for the antenna placement for dual-band GPS. When you're using offline maps or tracking a run with pinpoint accuracy, you realise those bezels aren't just for show, they are the reason the tech works so well.

A True Athlete's Companion:

Beyond the looks, the depth of data is what won me over. It's packed with unique features like:

Zone 2 Training & VO2max: Great for those of us trying to optimise aerobic efficiency.Training Load & Readiness: It gives me a Vitality Score and Recovery Index, so I know when to push and when to back off.

Specialised Modes: It even has a Triathlon mode and SWOLF scores for swimming.

The Premium 'Titan' Touch:

It's the small details that really elevate the experience. For instance, the watch comes with a braided USB-C charging cable. It sounds like a small thing, but it adds a level of durability and premiumness that you just don't get with the standard plastic cables most brands throw in the box. Coupled with the High-Grade Aluminium body and the comfortable Hybrid Strap, the overall finish is great.

Last But Not Least:

I've found the 7-day battery life to be solid for regular use, meaning I'm not constantly hunting for a charger. Plus, with that 5 ATM rating, I don't have to baby it around water or during a heavy rain. And my only real gripe on the software side is the limited selection of watch faces. I could see less than 100 options in the library, and frankly, it's a bit disappointing that plenty of those are paid ones, especially after you've already put down a premium for the watch itself.

In The End:

If you can look past limited wallpapers and the bezels, knowing they house the dual-band GPS and water-resistant seals makes that easier, the Titan Celestor 2.0 is the best that Titan has to offer. With a great battery life and the helpful Titan Q AI assistant, it strikes a great balance between a serious fitness tool and a sophisticated daily driver.

My Rating: 4/5

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, lifestyle and auto. Views shared here are personal.) (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)