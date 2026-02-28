By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): I have nothing to say. That's an old joke I used to tell anyone who would ask me about Nothing products. However, when it comes to its sister brand, CMF, I have plenty to share.

In my opinion, it has changed the way we look at products of a sub-brand. The design, material, and overall tech at a price that made me happy are how I sum up the brand CMF. Now, after spending good amount of time with the Headphone Pro as one of my primary headphones, let me tell you everything you need to know about whether they truly hold up the 'Pro' label.

Design and daily comfort:

The design language is unmistakably CMF- minimalist, playful, and functional. Whether you opt for the clean matte texture of the Dark Grey (which I have) or choose green or white, the build feels sturdy despite its lightweight, mostly plastic frame (283g). The headband uses metal stems for adjustment, providing a secure but gentle clamping force that creates a solid seal without being fatiguing. I also notice that the headphones look a bit weird on my head, where the stem is stretched in a strange way, leaving a larger gap between my head and my ears. Btw, the unboxing was nothing spectacular; CMF opted for a simple box, and it makes sense as we usually don't look at the box once we start using the device.

One of the best long-term features is the modularity. The ear cushions twist on and off easily, making them simple to clean or replace. This 'Remix' philosophy allows you to mix and match cushion colors to suit your style. However, I couldn't find these additional cushions anywhere, so I don't know how much this idea of mix and match will work for you, as the unavailability of these cushions defeats the purpose and idea. I had the additional set of cushions with me, but I did not like the orange cushions on my black headphones, though many might like them. But for those who wear glasses like me, the softness of the foam is a major win; even after several hours of continuous use, there is no noticeable pressure or discomfort.

Tactile controls with physical advantage:

While most modern headphones rely on finicky touch gestures, the Headphone Pro uses dedicated, tactile controls.

* The multi-function roller: Located on the right earcup, I call it the star of the show. It has a satisfying scroll for volume and a solid click for play/pause or track skipping.

* The energy slider: On the left side, this unique clickless slider is for real-time tuning of bass or treble. I find this effect a bit dramatic, but it's incredibly satisfying to flick the slider up for an extra thump on a hip-hop track or down to clear up the vocals in a podcast without ever opening an app.

* Customizable button: I can remap this for voice assistants, toggling ANC, or even launching ChatGPT (exclusive to Nothing OS).

To date, all the buttons and functions perform like new, so the quality is reliable.

Sound Quality and Personalized Tuning:

The CMF Headphone Pro has custom 40mm drivers with nickel-plated diaphragms and a large 16.5mm copper voice coil. This setup produces a rich, energetic V-shaped sound profile with punchy bass and bright highs.

However, the real magic for me is the Nothing X app through the Audiodo-powered Personal Sound test. This three-minute hearing test, which I recommend, calibrates the audio specifically to your ears and stores the profile directly on the headphones. This ensures that whether you are using LDAC on an Android device or a standard connection on a laptop, the sound remains tailored to your unique hearing profile. For high-resolution enthusiasts, the inclusion of LDAC and Hi-Res Wireless/Wired certification at this price point is a rare and welcome luxury.

ANC and transparency:

The Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) claims up to 40dB of reduction, effectively neutralizing 99% of ambient noise. In real-world scenarios, it's good at blocking out low-frequency hums like traffic or airplane engines. The Adaptive ANC mode is quite smart, shifting between Light, Moderate, and High modes based on your surroundings. Transparency Mode is equally capable, allowing for clear conversations and environmental awareness without a heavy 'processed' feel to your own voice.

The 100-Hour Battery:

I get around 90 hours of playback with ANC off and around 50 hours with it enabled. This means I'm charging once every week or two even with heavy daily use. The charging is efficient too; a 5-minute charge via USB-C grants me an extra 4 hours of listening time. It even supports on-the-go charging directly from your smartphone. All these numbers stand true to date, meaning you can invest in this one for sure if you need headphones with incredible battery life.

In The End:

Priced aggressively at INR 6,999, CMF has challenged expensive rivals by offering solid headphones with a feature set that includes LDAC support, hybrid ANC, and a staggering 100-hour battery life. So, yes, the CMF Headphone Pro manages to feel like a 'Pro' device by nailing the fundamentals: longevity, comfort, and intuitive interaction. The looks are subjective--I'm still getting used to the design--but it avoids the blandness of typical budget headphones by leaning into modular design and physical controls. For anyone looking for a high-end experience, complete with spatial audio and personalized tuning, without the flagship price tag, these headphones are an easy recommendation.

My Rating: 4/5

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto and lifestyle. Views shared here are personal.) (ANI)

