Tech News | 'Must Stand Up and Recognise Rightly Provoked Outrage': Tim Cook on Floyd's Death

California [US], June 5 (ANI): Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on Thursday said that people must stand up for one another and recognise the "outrage rightly provoked" by the "senseless killing of George Floyd".

'Black Lives Matter' protests have intensified across the US after Floyd, an African-American man, died after a police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee onto his [Floyd] neck.

"Right now, there is a pain deeply etched in the soul of our nation and in the hearts of millions. To stand together, we must stand up for one another, and recognise the fear, hurt, and outrage rightly provoked by the senseless killing of George Floyd and a much longer history of racism," Cook said in a statement, posted on the company's website.

Cook said that the company will continue its work towards pushing "progress" forward on inclusion and diversity.

"We commit to continuing our work to bring critical resources and technology to underserved school systems. We commit to continuing to fight the forces of environmental injustice -- like climate change -- which disproportionately harms Black communities and other communities of colour," he said.

"We're donating to organizations including the Equal Justice Initiative, which challenge racial injustice and mass incarceration," Cook added.

The CEO further stated that Floyd's death is a "shocking and tragic proof" that people must aim "far higher than a normal future".

"This is a moment when many people may want nothing more than a return to normalcy, or to a status quo that is only comfortable if we avert our gaze from injustice. As difficult as it may be to admit, that desire is itself a sign of privilege. George Floyd's death is shocking and tragic proof that we must aim far higher than a 'normal' future, and build one that lives up to the highest ideals of equality and justice," he added. (ANI)

