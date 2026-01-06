By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The last time I tried the Mustang edition buds by Boult, I felt there was a sense of getting more out of it; I expected more from this partnership. So, when Boult (now GoBoult) launched these over-ear headphones in collaboration with Ford, I knew I had to try them. I can see their goal which is to bring the high-octane spirit of the Boss 302 Mustang to our ears at a competitive price point of INR 2,999. After using them for over a month, here is my breakdown of whether they live up to the legacy.

Also Read | 'AA22xA6': Tiger Shroff To Join Deepika Padukone in Allu Arjun and Atlee's Sci-Fi Action Fantasy Epic? Here's What We Know.

The Design:

The aesthetics are where GoBoult has leaned heavily into the Mustang identity, featuring 'Boss 302' branding on the headband and a silver finish. However, the real showstopper is the glowing Mustang pony logo and Mustang logo on both the right and left earcups. These logos glow whenever you switch on the headphones, and that 'breathing' LED effect immediately reminded me of what Nothing has done with the Glyph interface on their phones. (That is a different matter, considering Nothing achieved very little with the miserable launch of the Nothing Phone 3).

Also Read | 'Stranger Things' Actress Natalia Dyer Calls Journey As Nancy Wheeler 'Honor of a Lifetime' (See Post).

Coming back to the Mustang Thunder, I like the modern, tech-forward touch that makes the product feel alive. While the build is primarily plastic, it's lightweight and foldable, making it a good travel companion that I don't mind carrying around.

Sound Performance:

If you are a fan of bass, you won't be disappointed. The Mustang Thunder is powered by 40mm dual dynamic drivers and uses GoBoult's signature 'BoomX' technology to deliver a punchy, warm low-end that works wonders for Bollywood hits and EDM. For other genres like Rock or Metal, suggest you look somewhere else.

Given the 'Mustang' heritage, I was also expecting a slightly more premium, 'engines-roaring' audio profile. While the sound is great for the sub-3K price bracket, it lacks the top-tier clarity in the mids and highs that audiophiles might look for. It's fun and energetic, but it doesn't quite reach the 'premium legacy' feel of the car it's named after. I wish to see them coming up with a more premium version that truly justifies the legacy of Mustang.

Features & Battery Life:

Battery life is easily one of its best features. While the brand claims 70 hours of playtime and I got somewhere 60-65 hours, you can still get a solid 50 hours even with the LED lights on. Furthermore, a quick 10-minute charge gives you nearly 100 minutes of juice.

Another detail I enjoyed is that the headphones play the actual sound of a V8 engine whenever I power them on. Though I wish the sound clip was a bit more refined, it's a quirky and delightful touch. You also get four presets (Rock, Pop, Vocal, Bass) to tweak the sound to your liking.

Connectivity and Calls:

It comes with Bluetooth 5.4 and a 60ms low-latency mode for gaming, the connection remains rock solid. However, I found the call quality to be a bit of a mixed bag. Despite the 'Zen' Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), voices can sometimes sound thin in noisy environments. It's certainly not a deal-breaker, but there's room for improvement in future iterations. Additionally, the retail package includes a pouch where you can fold and store your headphones.

Pros & Cons:

Pros:

Iconic Mustang design with breathing LED logo.

Massive 70-hour battery life.

Punchy, bass-heavy sound signature.

Very affordable pricing.

Cons:

Call quality could be crisper.

Audio lacks the 'premium' refinement suggested by the branding.

Quick Specs:

Driver Size: 40mm Dynamic

Battery: 70 Hours (LEDs off) / 50 Hours (LEDs on)

Charging: Type-C Fast Charging

Resistance: IPX5 Water Resistant

Price: INR 2,999

In The End:

At INR 2,999, the GoBoult Mustang Thunder is a definitive value-for-money deal. It's hard to find another pair of headphones at this price that offers such a distinct design, massive battery life, and the unique 'cool factor' of the glowing Mustang branding. If you can overlook the average call quality and aren't expecting 'studio-grade' audio, these are a fantastic, stylish pair of daily drivers that look more expensive than they are.

My Rating: 4/5

Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto, and lifestyle. Views shared here are personal.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)