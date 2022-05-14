Washington [US], May 14 (ANI): Tech giant Samsung has come up with a new 2022 edition of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which is an upgrade of the original 2020 version. The new Samsung tablet will be available in Italy as of now, accepting pre-orders on the Amazon Italy official website, with shipments starting on May 23.

Comparing the spec sheets of the original and of the 2022 edition, two major things stick out. First is the Android version you get out of the box - the new slate comes with Android 12 instead of 10. The second is the chipset, as a Snapdragon 720G (8nm) replaces the Exynos 9611 (10nm). This means a higher CPU and GPU performance compared to the original, reports GSM Arena.

Given that this is a 2022 upgrade to the 2020 version, users will get Android 12 instead of Android 10 on this device. The new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is 20 euros more expensive than the previous model in the 4GB + 64GB variant.

Rest, most of the specifications remain the same. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 edition has a 10.4 inch LCD with 2,000 x 1,200px resolution, which aids the included S Pen. It is powered by a Snapdragon 720G chipset (with 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage and a MicroSD slot) and a 7,040mAh battery. There is a pair of AKG-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a 3.5mm jack. (ANI)

