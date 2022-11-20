Seoul [South Korea], November 20 (ANI): Though Android 13 was released by Google in August, Samsung's first One UI 5 update based on the latest Android OS was rolled out for its Galaxy S22 family in October and since then, a raft of devices have been updated.

According to GSM Arena, this rollout of One UI 5 has been the fastest ever for Samsung. The company has been impressive in covering as many devices as possible and did not just stick with a few flagships this year, leaving the mid-rangers for 2023.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Woman, Whose Body Was Found Stuffed in Suitcase in Mathura, Identified As Delhi's Badarpur Resident.

A post was recently published by Samsung in which they bragged about how quick the One UI 5 rollout has been and assured users that it is aiming to bring future One UI versions even faster and to more devices at the same time, reported GSM Arena.

Samsung additionally revealed that the Galaxy A52s 5G and Galaxy A32 are next in line to receive One UI 5 with Android 13 by the end of the year, along with the Galaxy Z Fold2.

Also Read | Have You Read The Crypto Story Yet? The Full Cover-to-cover Analysis by Bloomberg’s Matt … – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

As per GSM Arena, a wide release of the new software to the Galaxy S20 and Note20 families across the globe will happen by the end of this month. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)