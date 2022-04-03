New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung's Galaxy M33 5G has just been announced for the Indian market as a successor to last year's Galaxy M32 5G.

According to GSM Arena, this phone shouldn't be confused with the global Galaxy M33 as the latter has a smaller 5,000 mAh battery with otherwise identical hardware.

Also Read | .@RuPaulsDragRace’s Queens Will Be Kicking off GRAMMY Sunday by Recreating Iconic GRAMMY … – Latest Tweet by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs.

The handset is powered by Samsung's mid-range Exynos 1280 chipset based on the 5nm manufacturing process and is paired with either 6 or 8GB of RAM.

Its display is IPS LCD with a V-shaped cutout for the front-facing camera. The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate, has a 1080 x 2408px resolution on a 6.6-inch diagonal and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: MBA Student Gets Honey Trapped on Dating App, Asked To Pay Rs 10,000 Ransom on Gpay.

There are no storage variants, as it comes with just one storage option, 128GB, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

The M33 5G carries a 50MP main shooter with an f/1.8 aperture on the back and is winged by a 5MP, f/2.2 ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro one and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is 8MP with an f/2.2 aperture.

The device has a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and runs on Android 12 with Samsung's One UI 4.1 on top.

It uses an LCD panel; the fingerprint reader is side-mounted. The 3.5mm audio jack is in place, while the system has Dolby Atmos audio tuning.

As per GSM Arena, the Galaxy M33 5G will sell in Ocean Blue and Green colours and will ask INR 17,999 for the 6GB option whereas the 8GB variant will ask INR 19,499. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)