New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): IE 600 unveiled the IE 600 in-ear headphones in India on Thursday. The German brand's flagship headphones are said to offer natural sound, having been crafted from ZR011 amorphous zirconium. The Sennheiser IE 600 earphones are scratch and corrosion-resistant and have been developed in Germany.

As per Mashable, the headphones feature precision-moulded resonator chambers and acoustic back volume. There are dual resonator chambers placed on the nozzle that ensure high-fidelity sound. Furthermore, there is a 7mm driver that allows an extra-wide frequency range and ultra-low distortion.

The company has provided MMCX connectors that are gold plated, with support for 4.8mm cables. There is silicone and memory foam available with the earphones coming in three different sizes.

The price of the Sennheiser IE 600 is Rs 59,990 on all online platforms.

The material which has been used to craft the Sennheiser IE 600 headphones, ZR01 amorphous zirconium is used in the drilling head of the NASA Mars Rover and also in the aerospace industry as well, reports Mashable.

The director of Consumer Segment at Sennheiser said that the Sennheiser IE 600 earphones are set to deliver a "neutral reference tuning in combination with the industry-leading miniature transducer technology". He further added that the team always listens to the feedback from the company's customers. (ANI)

