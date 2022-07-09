Eid al-Adha or Bakrid is the second biggest Eid celebration for Muslims worldwide. Eid al-Adha 2022 is predicted to be observed on July 10 in India. Also known as Choti Eid, Bakrid 2022 celebrations are sure to be filled with fun festivities, community gatherings and ravishing meals. The celebration of Eid al-Adha honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) as an act of obedience to Allah's command. As we prepare to celebrate Bakrid 2022, here is everything you need to know about this celebration, the Eid al-Adha 2022 date, the importance of Bakrid and more. Eid al-Adha Mubarak 2022 Images & Bakrid HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online.

When is Bakrid 2022?

The celebration of Eid, like most Islamic observances, is dependent on the sighting of the moon. However, it is predicted that Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on July 9 in the Gulf countries and consequently on July 10 in India.

Significance of Eid al-Adha

Eid al-Adha revolves around the story of Ibrahim and his willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, to obey Allah's commands. According to folklore, Before Ibrahim would sacrifice his son, however, God provided him with a lamb he was supposed to kill in his son's place because of his willingness to sacrifice his own son in the name of God. In commemoration of this, people sacrifice goats and distribute the meat and delicacies made from them. Eid celebration is a community event where feeding friends, and families, especially those less able, is a common practice. In fact, the sacrificed animal's meat is often distributed amongst the community.

Eid al-Adha Celebrations

Eid is always considered a time for compassion, love and togetherness. It celebrates the stories of the Quran, and people often take this occasion to be particularly charitable and spread love and happiness. We hope that this Eid al-Adha, people come together to celebrate this joyous time by sharing love, light and laughter. Happy Bakrid.

