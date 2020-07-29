Stockholm [Sweden], July 29 (ANI): Spotify on Tuesday announced that it is expanding its Group Session feature to enable users to listen to music with friends and family at the same time regardless of the distance between them.

"There's nothing like enjoying your favorite playlist or podcast with friends and loved ones. That's why Spotify launched the first beta version of Group Session back in May. At launch, this evolving feature allowed groups of Premium users to share control of their listening sessions with others in real-time," Spotify said in a statement.

"...In our latest innovation, we're taking Group Session one step further with brand-new functionality that allows Spotify Premium users around the world to tune into the same playlist or podcast simultaneously. So no matter the distance--whether six feet apart or a thousand miles away--you and the members of your squad can now each listen to the same content at the same time on your own devices (as well as control playback)," the statement added.

According to Techcrunch, earlier, users would have to be in the same physical space for the feature to work.

Spotify said that groups of two to five people can use this feature at once by sharing a "join" link via messaging apps or social media with each other. (ANI)

