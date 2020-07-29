Hajj Mubarak 2020 Wishes & HD Images: Hajj, a pilgrimage, is one of the five pillars of religion Islam. Hajj is an annual ritual which attracts millions of Muslims from across the world. Hajj, just like many other Islamic rituals and festivals, is based on the Islamic lunar calendar. Hajj occurs in the 12th month of the Islamic calendar, called Dhul-Hijjah or Zu al-Hijjah, between the eighth and 13th days of the month. Hajj 2020 begins on July 29. And the search engine is already flooded with keywords such as Hajj Quotes, Umrah, Hajj Mubarak Images, Hajj Mubarak Dp, Hajj Mubarak Status for WhatsApp, Hajj Mubarak Wishes, Hajj Mubarak Quotes, Hajj Mubarak 2020, Hajj Mubarak Video, Hajj Wishes for Parents, Hajj Wishes for Friends, Hajj Wishes Messages, Hajj Wishes in English, Hajj Wallpapers, Hajj WhatsApp Messages, and more to wish their loved ones. This is why we bring you a lovely collection including all of the above for free download. Hajj 2020: Rituals And Significance of Annual Islamic Pilgrimage For Muslims.

Hajj, in other words, is a pilgrimage made to the Kaaba in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. This year due to coronavirus pandemic, only 1,000 people will be allowed to perform the Hajj and will have to go into quarantine after that. Some reports suggest, close to 10,000 Muslims may be allowed to perform the Hajj 2020. Otherwise, around 2.5 million Muslims perform the ritual every year.

As the world is battling coronavirus, only those already in Saudi Arabia have been chosen to perform the Hajj. No Hajj flight will take place from India or any other part of the world. Over 1.20 lakh Muslims from India otherwise perform the Hajj. Even though the Hajj 2020 has been scaled-down, Muslims will offer prayers on these special days. And one can share the importance of Hajj for a Muslim in the form of Hajj quotes and greetings. You can share the following Hajj 2020 quotes with you family and friends on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or through SMS messages.

Hajj Quote Reads: "Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) Said: Whoever Performs Hajj Without Any Obscenity Shall Return From Hajj Like A Newborn Baby." – Al Bukhari.

Hajj Quote

Hajj Quote Reads: "Hajj – A Journey That Starts Off By Seeking For His Forgiveness And Culminates With Giving Our Forgiveness To Others." – Unknown.

Hajj Quote

Hajj Quote Reads: "The Best Supplication And Prayer That Supplicants Had Asked The Almighty God Is Hajj And Umrah To His Holy House"- Nahj al-Balagha.

Hajj Quote

Hajj Quote Reads: "Hajj Is A Bolster For Religion"- Ghurar Al-Hikam.

Hajj Quote

On day one of the Hajj, Muslims are required to enter ihram (certain dressing) and head towards tent-city of Mina. On the day of the Hajj, Muslims spend the day at Arafat and then head to Muzdalifah after sunset. People will collect pebbles or stones in Muzdalifah and on day three of the Hajj they will throw seven pebbles at the largest of three columns known as Jamarat (it is a symbolic stoning of the devil). People also offer sacrifices of sheep, goat, cow or camel. Then Muslims spend the final two days of the Hajj in Mina again. After Mina, pilgrims then return to Mecca.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).