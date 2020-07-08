Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): Music streaming platform Spotify has launched an interactive webpage called 'Soundtrack Your Workout' that will let listeners define their workout, and make a playlist according to their preferences.

According to The Verge, playlists can be a mix of both, podcasts and music, and can also be as long as for two hours. Listeners can also choose to block explicit content.

For making the custom playlists, the listeners have to select from eight different workouts (including yoga, lifting, cardio, and walking) and tell Spotify who they are working out with (whether it's just themselves or with a friend over a video call).

The user can select the music and podcast genre they want to hear by selecting the "vibe" of their workout, meaning "motivation" or peaceful, meditating tunes.

The main aim of the new feature is to incorporate podcasts, and music based on the change in the workout regime. (ANI)

